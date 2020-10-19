Bolivia | Luis Arce, the presidential candidate of the Socialist Movement, is winning elections in Bolivia

Based on two preliminary calculations, Arce has received about 53 percent of the vote, while 40 percent is needed to win.

The Socialist Movement presidential candidate Luis Arce is winning the Bolivian election in the first round.

Former Spanish newspaper El Paísin according to two preliminary counts, Arce has received about 53 percent of the vote and is a former candidate for president Carlos Mesa about 30 percent. In Bolivia, 40 percent of the vote is needed to win the first round of elections.

According to the news agency Reuters, Arce thanked the people for their support and trust.

Arce belongs to the same party as the long-time former president of Bolivia Evo Morales, who was ousted in November last year and fled to Mexico. Morales then moved to Argentina.

He was not allowed to stand for election in the new election. According to Reuters, Morales has been involved in Arc’s campaigning.

Worked as Acting President after Morales resigned Jeanine Áñez Chávez said on Monday, according to Reuters, Arce appears to have won the election. Áñez became known as an opposition leader who has sharply criticized Morales.

Now he congratulated the winners on his Twitter post.