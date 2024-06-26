El Deber: Bolivia launched an investigation after the coup attempt

The Bolivian prosecutor’s office launched an investigation after the attempted coup in the country. reports El Deber.

In particular, the country’s Prosecutor General ordered the initiation of a criminal investigation against General Juan José Zuniga and other military personnel who took part in the events in Murillo Square in La Paz.

Earlier, the military retreated and left Murillo Square, where government buildings are located, after the coup attempt. It was noted that they decided to withdraw the armored vehicles after the opening of the new military headquarters.

Bolivian President Luis Arce thanked the police for remaining true to democracy and called on the population to remain calm.