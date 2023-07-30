Lake Titicaca, the world’s highest navigable lake and source of life for Aymara communities in the Bolivian highlands, faces a serious threat from global warming and persistent drought. The Bolivian authorities have declared an alert due to the critical decrease in the water level, which has affected the way of life of those who depend on its waters.

Lake Titicaca has receded to alarming levels. Experts say that human-accelerated climate change has played a determining role in this crisis. Natural phenomena such as La Niña and El Niño have arrived unusually early and have intensified.

An Aymara man walks past an abandoned boat near the shore of Lake Titicaca in Huarina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The low water level of the lake is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting the local communities that depend on the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their subsistence. AP – Juan Karita

The drought became more evident around the town, and Titicaca’s shallow waters further highlight the magnitude of the problem.

The consequences are devastating for the Aymara communities, whose livelihoods, such as agriculture and livestock, depend directly on the lake to feed the animals. The situation has also led to an exodus of people from Huarina to other areas of the country, leaving populations of mostly older people.

Authorities in the Peruvian city of Puno have also raised concerns about the potential impact on tourism, as the lake is shared by Bolivia and Peru, and its natural beauty attracts thousands of visitors.

An Aymara woman walks next to Lake Titicaca in the port of Tiquina, Bolivia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The low level of the lake is having a direct impact on the local flora and fauna and is affecting local communities that depend on it. the natural border between Peru and Bolivia for their subsistence. AP – Juan Karita

However, the natural treasure is one of thousands of places affected by the current heat wave. In recent weeks, global warming has revealed a threat that we cannot ignore.

Extreme heat waves around the world

The impact of climate change caused by human activity was forceful during this month, manifesting itself in waves of extreme heat that have affected different regions of North America, Europe and China. The situation wreaked havoc on the planet, with record temperatures leading to wildfires, water shortages and an increase in heat-related hospitalizations.

According to an assessment by scientists from World Weather Attributiona global team investigating the role of climate change in extreme weather, events in July would have been “extremely rare” without the influence of human-induced climate change.

FILE PHOTO: A woman walks during a heat wave across Italy, in Vatican City, July 19, 2023. REUTERS – REMO CASILLI

Extreme temperatures have reached historic levels in different parts of the world. China, the United States and southern Europe have been some of the hardest-hit areas, facing an increase in forest fires and difficulties in water supplies. In Greece, thousands of tourists had to be evacuated from the island of Rhodes due to the devastating fires caused by the record-breaking heat wave.

Meanwhile, in the United States, New York City faced an intense heat wave that has seen temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit (approximately 35 degrees Celsius).

But it was anticipated that temperatures could continue to rise in August.

With information from AP and local media