Some say that she is a political prisoner; others accuse her of being a coup plotter. The trial against the former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez for an alleged coup in 2019 against his predecessorr, Evo Morales, started this Thursday in the midst of controversies.

The 54-year-old politician, imprisoned in La Paz for 11 months and on a hunger strike since Wednesday, is being tried along with eight former soldiers.

He is accused of having assumed the presidency unconstitutionally in November 2019 after the resignation of Morales (2006-2019) in the midst of massive protests over alleged electoral fraud denounced by the Organization of American States (OAS).

“I assumed the presidency of Bolivia without asking for it, without looking for it, much less expecting it… with the sole mission of calling elections and pacifying the country in upheaval,” the former president, who governed between 2019 and 2020, said in a letter on Tuesday. who signed as “political prisoner”.

Her lawyer Luis Guillén affirmed that the opening document of the trial is a “presentation”, since he qualifies the former president as “de facto” and “unconstitutional”. After the opening of the virtual hearing, Guillén complained about problems with the audio.

“There are connection problems,” said the defender, who requested that this trial be done in person, in which 76 witnesses are summoned to testify. The Prosecutor’s Office announced that it will present the testimonies in writing, which the defense rejects, considering that it prevents them and the judges from asking them questions.

While the hearing progressed, dozens of supporters of the former president, led by her daughter Carolina Ribera, demonstrated outside the court, an AFP journalist confirmed.

On Tuesday, a group of 21 former presidents of Ibero-American countries asked the UN to visit Áñez and report on possible “abuses of power” against her.

Carolina Ribera (c), daughter of the former interim president of Bolivia Jeanine Áñez, holds a press conference at the gates of the Miraflores Women’s Penitentiary Center.

two processes

The other case against the former president, for sedition, terrorism and conspiracyis in the investigation stage, so there are no formal charges yet.

According to Guillén, “two processes are being followed for the same act”, something that violates a general principle of law. In addition, he stressed that “it cannot be an ordinary court that decides what is constitutional.”

He emphasized that it is not appropriate to judge a former president by ordinary means and that instead a trial of responsibilities should be held in Congress. The plaintiffs – the leftist government, the prosecution and Congress – argue that Áñez’s actions prior to her government are being judged, for which an ordinary trial corresponds.

“This is a political trial that the current government of President Luis Arce is carrying out,” said political scientist Carlos Cordero, from the state-run Universidad Mayor de San Andrés.

“It is a way to establish a political sanction for those who dared to be adversaries at a time of crisis of the Movement for Socialism (MAS),” Morales and Arce’s party concluded.

The former president was also accused of “genocide”, which carries prison sentences of between 10 and 20 years, following the complaint of relatives of victims of the November 2019 repression.

A group of experts hired by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) in agreement with Bolivia recorded 22 deaths in these incidents, which it described as “massacres.”

But unlike the other accusations, this will be dealt with by Congress, which will decide whether to carry out a trial of responsibilities against the former president. The report also questions the independence of the Bolivian judicial system.

From the presidential chair to jail

In October 2019, Morales ran for a fourth term despite losing a referendum to enable him to be re-elected. In the midst of a strong social upheaval and accusations of fraud, he finally lost the support of military and police commanders and left the country.

Those who were to succeed him resigned one after another: the vice president, the head of the upper house, and the president of the chamber of deputies. In the midst of a power vacuum, Áñez, a lawyer and former television presenter, finally took over the next in line of succession in the Senate.

The parliament, which was controlled by Morales’ MAS, recognized the legality of his management, whose main task was to organize new elections. These were held in October 2020 after two postponements due to the pandemic, and the winner was Arce, Morales’ dolphin.

Áñez left power in November 2020 and in March 2021 she was arrested. The former president was a finalist for the Sakharov Prize for the defense of human rights and freedom of thought, which is awarded by the European Parliament, but finally it was awarded to the imprisoned Russian opponent Alexei Navalni.

AFP

