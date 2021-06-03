Cesar Farias the position was at stake in this meeting and his boys responded remarkably on the field. Marcelo Martins In star mode, the team was on its back to lead Bolivia in victory. Come to Venezuela. A double from the player of the Cruzeiro and a goal from Diego Bejarano takes ‘La Verde’ out of the last place in the rankings.

The first part started with a Bolivia dominant, wanting to be the protagonist of the match and knowing that he needs to score so that the future of his coach does not end in the shooting. The Bolivian goal came in the first five minutes against a sleepy Vinotinto, without knowing if it was because of the height of the field or if they were not able to remove the rival pressure.

Martins beat Graterol with a shot at ground level and leaving the ‘vinotinto’ with more doubts. But a set piece occasion turned the tables.

Venezuela achieved the tie in a rejection of Lampe that he was not able to stop the firing of Romulus Knoll. Neither the rebound that took advantage John Chancellor.

The tie brought a more even match where no team was able to prevail on the pitch. Where the first part left us with the verbal clash between both national teams.

The passage through the dressing room did not have much effect on the script of the meeting, since the same was repeated in the first half. Bolivia He came out to dominate from the first minute and the second goal for them was not long in coming.

Diego Bejarano He headed inside the area to send the ball hitting the left post of the goal. The ‘Red wine‘He did not wake up from this hard blow and that he was gambling to get closer to the fight for qualification at World of Taste. ‘La Verde’ realized that lethargy to deliver the final blow.

Again, Marcelo martins He appeared with a big head to put the third and last goal of the night. Bolivia leave bottom to Peru and he gets into the fight for the ticket to the World Cup competition.