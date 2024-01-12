Bolivia has stepped up border controls in response to the situation in Ecuador, which declared an internal armed conflict this week following several violent acts by criminal groups.

Despite not sharing a border with the country mired in a security crisis, the commander of the Bolivian police, Álvaro Álvarez, told reporters this Friday (12) that the border departments were instructed to intensify their work to identify people “likely” to want to enter Bolivia, as a precaution against the possible entry of members of criminal groups fleeing from Ecuador.

Authorities have instructed Interpol in Bolivia to prepare actions and intensify its work in this situation, as well as asking migration services to be especially vigilant in their work, given the delicate situation in the South American country.

Deputy Minister of the Interior, Jhonny Aguilera, has contacted police and government authorities in Ecuador to offer support, if necessary, in the face of the national crisis.

Ecuador experienced a day of terror on Tuesday (9), which left more than ten dead in Guayaquil and other cities in the country in various acts of violence, which included the invasion of a television station by an armed group, cars set on fire, threats to universities, state institutions and companies.

The incidents began after the escape of José Adolfo Macías, known as “Fito”, leader of Los Choneros, one of the most dangerous criminal groups in the country, with alleged links to Mexican cartels.

In response, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa decreed a 60-day state of emergency throughout the country and declared an “internal armed conflict”, which implies the immediate mobilization and intervention of security forces against organized crime.

The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, expressed his solidarity with Ecuador and condemned the violence in the country, as did the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.