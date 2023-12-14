Genoa – Climb mountains that exceed six thousand metres, in the Bolivian Andes, and then cross in five days one of the most inhospitable and alienating places in South America, the Salar de Uyuni, one of the largest salt deserts in the world and, above all, accomplishing these feats alone. This is the latest adventure of Marco Lavaggi, 39 years old from Genoa, who for years, out of passion, has been organizing trips around the world exploring incredible places, where only the most expert athletes and climbers venture out, usually with guides and organized groups.

«I have always liked exploring, but I never thought that this passion of mine would take me so far – says Marco, member of the Cai Liguria section, in Italy for a few days after more than three months spent in Bolivia and beyond – I started behind home, if we can say so, in Genoa and then in the Alps with the mountaineering school because I wanted to learn to be independent and autonomous, capable of dealing with different situations. All this took me between sand dunes, very high peaks and a few weeks ago even in a salt desert, some of the hardest terrain I have ever encountered and in truly particular climatic situations.” The Salar de Uyuni is almost as large as the whole of Abruzzo, alternating islets and plains, and is a tourist spot in the state with settlements and characteristic villages around the perimeter.

«In its longest part it is 176.8 km long, which I chose to tackle in five days – says Marco – and it was no walk in the park. The temperatures during the day are very high, the sun is shining down on you and you are on a plateau at 3,600 metres, which is why I was covered from head to toe, including my hands. Furthermore, it is very cold at night and a very strong wind blows. Usually many excursions are made to the place by sportsmen like me, but in a team. Perhaps this is also why the local inhabitants were a little perplexed about my intention to cross it alone. It was once the route for trade between the local people, they only traveled at dawn and dusk, then they built the roads that border the area.” It also takes a bit of imagination to understand how to deal with certain environments, and with what equipment, perhaps with objects designed for completely different places, on other continents, which however can work well in the opposite pole.

«There are no guides for solitary athletes in isolated places in the world – explains Marco – so you have to inform yourself a lot and evaluate every possible unexpected event based on the experiences of others and decide what to bring without weighing yourself down too much. In this case, for example, I had calculated enough water for five days, cold foods such as bread and cheese so as not to have to carry a stove, and to do without the classic tent, which is impossible to anchor, opting for a bivouac. I had also thought about a pulka, a sled for carrying objects from Nordic countries which I took advantage of when I crossed a stretch of desert in Namibia but it wouldn't have been suitable for that terrain.” A good choice given the climate encountered. «One night the wind was really strong. While one day the mist fell and I found myself for hours orienting myself only with the compass, losing the few points of reference, such as the tops of the mountains or something else, in an all-white land where there is only you and the sound of your steps on compact salt. Situations that can put you to the test and make you wonder why the hell did I do that? But then I look at the photos and think back to those moments and I can't wait to leave again for another adventure.”

Before attempting that walk Marco also carried out several climbing on peaks reaching six thousand metres, in the western cordillera area. «It also takes a bit of luck in finding days with a good weather window. If the weather in Liguria is bizarre I can assure you that up there it is impossible to know what the weather will be like the next day. I was the guest of a local family for example and they also had difficulty predicting the weather – explains Marco – This is also a very nice part of the adventure because you meet people and come into contact with local cultures. The gentleman who hosted me drives the minibus that connects the various villages, and by talking to him he became my local guide, he told me about the various places and took me to the base of my climbs.”

As per good Genoese tradition, Marco as an explorer visits both the most inaccessible and the most tourist areas, discovering characteristic historical centers and museums in Bolivia, before leaving for another round of climbing which took him in Ecuador, along the volcano routeand then returned to Italy.

«Even when I'm travelling, I'm already thinking about future trips and countries to visit – admits the solitary climber – there is also a bureaucratic and safety component that should not be underestimated. With us, in the Alps, if you decide to go climbing, once you have made all the necessary assessments, you set off and do it, they are like gardens open to the public and in case of accidents there is an important rescue network, with the helicopter which, if necessary, can reach you in a short time. In those places, above a certain altitude, vehicles cannot reach and there are few people prepared to provide assistance. For this reason, access is not allowed to everyone, without considering the geopolitical situation.”

One of the next trips in 2024 will hopefully include a stop in Venezuela, along the Sierra Nevada de Mérida, a country that has gone through a difficult political crisis, but which has slowly reopened its doors to tourism. «I really hope to be able to visit it, it has incredible places to see and, above all, to climb – concludes Marco – And then to Bolivia in the Cordillera real, among the wildest areas of the continent»

All that remains is to wait for the next story and the images of a new solo adventure.