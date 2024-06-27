He commander of the Bolivian army, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested Wednesday night after leading an attempted coup against President Luis Arce.

Footage broadcast on state television showed Zúñiga being captured and taken to a police vehicle outside a military barracks. The Vice Minister of Government (Interior), Jhonny Aguilera, confirmed the arrest, marking a critical moment in the Bolivian political crisis.

After these events, the president Luis Arce appointed José Wilson Sánchez as the new commander of the Bolivian Armed Forceswho immediately began his work.

Sánchez, in his first official act, ordered all the troops who were deployed in the streets to return to their units. This movement sought restore calm after the tensions generated by the attempted coup.

Reactions and withdrawal of mobilized troops

The dismissal of Juan José Zúñiga As commander of the Bolivian Army, she was accompanied by direct accusations for her alleged involvement in the attempted coup d’état.

Shortly after his arrest, the military troops that had occupied the Plaza de Armas in front of the presidential headquarters in La Paz withdrew, marking the end of a mobilization that President Arce described as a coup attempt.

The events have generated intense concern both nationally and internationally, highlighting the political fragility in Bolivia and the importance of maintaining democratic stability in the region.