There are already seven students who died at the Public University of El Alto (UPEA) on Tuesday, after a railing gave way and 11 people fell into the void from a fourth floor. This Wednesday, four of the eight people who convened the student assembly were arrested, since they did not have the permission of the university to hold a meeting in the middle of the pandemic.

El Alto is in mourning. A student assembly held on Tuesday, March 2 at the Public University of El Alto (UPEA), a peripheral city of La Paz, ended in tragedy: seven students died after falling from a fourth floor when a railing broke – four men and three women between 19 and 27 years old -; another four are seriously hospitalized.

With pushes and struggles, dozens of students staged a confused fight as a result of an extraordinary student assembly, convened in the Financial Sciences building. The recording of one of the witnesses shows that the railing did not withstand the pressure and 11 people fell into the void when it gave way, from a height of more than 16 meters. After the shocking event, three victims died on the spot.

A meeting that violated security measures due to the pandemic

Hours after the tragedy, the police arrested four of the eight people who signed the call for the meeting, since they did not have the authorization of the university to hold the event in the middle of the pandemic – in fact, a resolution in force prohibits holding assemblies due to the health crisis.

“We are going to issue the formal accusation for the crime of homicide and serious and very serious injuries, we are going to request the preventive detention” of these people, the departmental prosecutor of La Paz, Marco Antonio Cossío, assured at a press conference.

A firefighter talks to a woman who is waiting for information after the accident in which several students died today, in El Alto (Bolivia). At least seven students died and four were injured on Tuesday when they fell from a fourth floor after a railing broke at the Public University of El Alto (UPEA) in Bolivia. The young people attended an extraordinary student assembly, which was called by the Student Center, a meeting that led to protests and shoves that caused the railing to give way. © Martin Alipaz / EFE

The prosecutor emphasized that “it was not possible” to carry out such calls since the classes at that university were telematic due to the pandemic, due to the safety distance. In addition, he denounced that non-attendance at that call was subject to “pecuniary” and even “physical” sanctions.

The focus is now on the division of responsibilities. The Student Center called the assembly, which was also compulsory to discuss “the institutional situation” of the university. According to the police, the meeting failed to define new leaders, something that caused “a dispute between two fronts,” which was moved to the fourth floor of one of the pavilions where some leaders were, according to Jhonny Aguilera, the police commander.

The security images showed how two young people struggled and one of them fell after the railing detached. For this reason, the young woman will be called to testify along with others involved and the three security guards who were on duty.

Initial investigations placed the poor condition of the railings as a trigger for the tragedy, as they were weakly attached to the ground.

Aguilera pointed out during an appearance that the technicians who reviewed the facilities determined that the fixing to the ground was “inadequate and insufficient because they are tied to the ground not as a blunt structure”, but through “an arc welding spot” or “even cast with metallic putty “.

A possible ‘pact of silence’ at the university

The police could face a ‘pact of silence’ between those who called the meeting. Investigations have found that career offices such as the Accounting Office “have been closed” so that initially it has not been possible to access specific information, according to Aguilera. “With or without an agreement, we are going to clarify this issue,” warned the senior security force official.

Several implicated in the event have disappeared. In fact, one of the main university leaders related to the convocation of the student assembly is in search of the authorities. The investigations have also clarified that there are instructions for the students and officials involved in the event to provide information to the police, in what appears to be a whole network of “power” in the university center.

For its part, the UPEA has not recognized any responsibility despite the poor condition of the facilities. In a short statement, the institution expressed its “condolences” and assured that it would cover the hospitalization costs of the wounded and also the funeral costs of the fatalities.

We regret the tragedy that occurred at the Public University of #The tall (UPEA), where there were several deaths and injuries. Our deepest condolences to the people of El Alto and to the suffering families. We await the prompt clarification of the facts. – Luis Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia) March 2, 2021

The accident shook the Andean country, with reactions from educational institutions and political parties. The president of the nation, Luis Arce, expressed his solidarity with the families of the dead and injured through social networks.

This week several closing events of the campaign were scheduled on the occasion of the municipal and governor’s elections next Sunday, but the tragedy has caused the cancellation of most of the acts.

With EFE, AFP and local media