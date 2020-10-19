Special envoy.

They would never have thought, by coming to Bolivia as observers for the general elections, to see their heads put on price by the extreme right, with the encouragement of the de facto government. Members of the delegation of the Party of the European Left, the deputies Podemos Lucia Muñoz and Gerardo Pisarello and the leaders of Izquierda Unida Francisco Perez and Maite Mola were the targets, on the eve of the election, of a harassment which gave rise to serious concerns for their safety. It was the OK Diario site, linked to the Spanish far-right formation Vox, which gave the signal for the quarry, by publishing their photos taken on their arrival in Bolivian territory, at Santa Cruz airport. Direct connection, therefore, between the Spanish far right and the Bolivian police, which transmits confidential biometric data to it. These facial images have circulated on social networks and on WhatsApp groups, accompanied by insults and calls to attack these “Bolivarian agitators”.

At the same time, the Minister of the Interior of the de facto government, Arturo Murillo, promised to put back on the plane or to throw in jail the observers of the left, however accredited by the Electoral Tribunal. Even the data recorded by the hotel that hosts them in La Paz ended up in the hands of the far right, to the point that the establishment blocked its entrance gates to prevent any intrusion.

Several have been accused of drug trafficking or human rights violations

On the eve of the election, it was again the Argentinian deputies Federico Fagioli, Leonardo Grosso and Paula Penacca who tasted the methods of the putschists: while they were invited by the Bolivian Parliament to come and observe the elections, they were detained for a long time. hours and mistreated by the police at El Alto airport, while the far-right press bombarded them with delusional accusations, ranging from drug trafficking to human rights violations. They were finally released, after the harsh protest of Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, holding the de facto government responsible for their “Integrity”. “They do not forgive Buenos Aires the asylum offered to Evo Morales. Everything has become very complicated for us in Bolivia since the coup ”, commented an Argentine diplomat, once parliamentarians are free to move. Last cartouche: a propaganda document compiling the inset photos of most of the observers classified on the left, presented as dangerous “Communists” came to sow trouble. Dictatorships don’t like light… R. M.