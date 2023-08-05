Indigenous communities living along Bolivia’s Lake Titicaca are threatened by drought which threatens their livelihood, agriculture. The daily activities of villages such as Huarina and Chua have been compromised by the lack of water, boats are now abandoned on the dry shores of the lake, far from the traditional docks, there is little food for livestock and farming is difficult. The water shortage affecting the communities is a consequence of the actions of foreign companies in the area, said Arasaya Neighborhood Council Vice President Gabriel Flores Flores. According to Bolivian National Meteorology and Hydrology Service engineer Lucia Walper, normal flooding in the lake has been absent for the past three years, leading to a water shortage on the mainland.



