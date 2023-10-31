The Bolivian Foreign Ministry accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip,” Reuters reported.

Bolivia previously severed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2009 in protest against its attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In 2020, the government of the country’s president, Jeanine Anez, restored relations between the two countries.

On October 17, Colombian Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva asked the Israeli ambassador in Bogota to “apologize and leave,” after Israeli diplomacy responded to statements by President Gustavo Petro in which he addressed the war between Israel and Hamas.

On his account on the “X” platform, Leyva described Ambassador Gali Dagan’s statements in response to Petro as “crazy impudence.”

The Colombian president likened the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip to the Nazis’ persecution of Jews during World War II.