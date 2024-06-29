Bolivian court gives 6 months of pretrial detention to rebel generals

A court in Bolivia has imposed six months of pre-trial prison sentences on detained leaders of a military coup attempt accused of terrorism and armed rebellion. The TV channel reported this Bolivia TV.

According to the broadcaster, General Juan José Zúñiga, as well as Juan Arnes and Edison Iraole will be imprisoned in Chonchocoro prison.

Earlier, Bolivian President Luis Arce said that retired military personnel and civilians who had been active since the previous government and who took part in the 2019 coup were involved in the attempted coup in the country.

On June 27, an attempted coup took place in Bolivia. The military occupied the Murillo Square in the city of La Paz, where government buildings are located. Former President Evo Morales said that General Juan José Zúñiga was leading the coup.