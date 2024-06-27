Bolivia, the attempted coup by the rebel military. Fear in the capital La Paz

THE military they attempted a coup in Bolivia but the operation failed. They aimed to enter the presidential palace, but the operation was unsuccessful. An attempt lasted about three hours and concluded after the appointment of the new Army commander. Arce He then denounced on the social network X “the irregular movements of some units of the Bolivian army“. “The democracy it must be respected“said President Arce.

And again: “No one can take away the democracy we have conquered. We are sure that we will continue to work.” In a video message to the nation together with government ministers, Arce launched an appeal for mobilization. “We need the Bolivian people to organize and mobilize against the coup, in favor of democracy,” she said. Arce removed the rebel general and indicated a new command of the armed forces. But the general Zuniga accusa Arce: “He was the one who told me to take the army into the streets.”