General Juan José being taken away in a military car after an alleged coup attempt | Photo: EFE/ Luis Gandarillas

The Minister of the Presidency of Bolivia, María Nela Prada, stated this Thursday (27) that the dismissed military commander Juan José Zuñiga, who led a group of soldiers to take over the headquarters of the Bolivian government, confessed that he could not “accomplish the objectives of the revolt” because his reinforcements “were slow to arrive”.

The minister read today during a press conference with the media the statement that the police took from Zuñiga after his capture.

According to Prada, when Zuñiga was asked why the objectives of the uprising were not achieved, he admitted that “the Viacha units were slow to arrive” and that “the Navy and Air Force personnel were also unable to arrive.”

The transcript of the statements, which according to the minister were signed by Zuñiga, states that “it was decided that the uprising would take place on Wednesday, June 26, at 11 am, since all the commanders of the military forces were present”.

On the afternoon of this Wednesday (26), Zuñiga led a group of heavily armed soldiers and tanks that took over Murillo Square, in front of the presidential headquarters, and, after breaking down the building’s door, the military chief told the press that he was there to “change the government cabinet” and that he sought to “reestablish” democracy in Bolivia.

President Luis Arce and his cabinet remained at the Executive headquarters and, while Zuñiga and his military group maintained pressure from the outside, he changed the commanders of the three Bolivian Armed Forces.

Zuñiga and his supporters retreated after the change of military command and, moments later, the military leader was captured at the General Staff headquarters.

After his arrest, Zuñiga accused Arce of having ordered military action as a strategy to “increase his popularity”.