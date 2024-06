Bolivian military forces occupied the government headquarters in La Paz on Wednesday | Photo: EFE/ Luis Gandarillas

Commander Juan José Zuñiga, who is currently leading a coup d’état against the Bolivian government, led by Luis Arce, said that he is carrying out this action to “restore democracy” and free “political prisoners”.

The commander listed military personnel and opponents among these political prisoners.

“We will call for the immediate release of all political prisoners,” he said.

Talking to the press amid the confusion in front of the government headquarters this Wednesday (26), Zuñiga also said that this is the time to say “enough is enough to the destruction of the country”. He also stated that the Armed Forces are mobilizing “for their people”.

“It is the duty of the soldier, the country and its armed forces to mobilize because we are going to recover this homeland,” said the commander, who confronted Arce at the government headquarters.

“There will be a new cabinet [de governo]our country cannot continue like this,” said Zuñiga. “We are showing our dissatisfaction,” he added.

Arce, who is in his office, asked the population to take to the streets to “defend democracy”. The president, who has already met with members of the government, moments ago held an inauguration ceremony for the new commanders of the country’s armed forces.

Arce and members of the government, as well as the new army commander, have called on Zuñiga to demobilize his forces.