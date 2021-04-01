Bolivia announced this Thursday that it will close the border with Brazil for at least a week from this midnight due to the epidemiological situation that the two countries are going through, with the aim of trying stop the entry into the country of the Brazilian variant.

Bolivian President Luis Arce announced this measure on his Twitter account. He also noted that the government will also determine the closure of other points.

According to the local newspaper DutyThese new closures would occur in those border towns where the Brazilian variant is circulating.

Likewise, the government extended until April 30 the decree that regulates the measures to contain the pandemic in the country.

The Beni region, bordering Brazil, is one of the most affected by the coronavirus currently, and has begun to refer patients to Santa Cruz due to the hospital collapse.

The president pointed out that the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Health and Government (Interior) are the ones that may have temporary closures elsewhere in the country, according to the epidemiological evolution.

Health Minister Jeyson Auza said separately that the closure of the border with Brazil, which covers 3,400 kilometers of forests and rivers, will take effect on Friday, according to the private television channel Unitel.

The government has not yet disclosed what specific measures will be applied in the case of air travel. Until now, every person who enters the country must carry a negative result.

A nurse gives a woman the first dose of the vaccine in La Paz. Photo: XINHUA

Local media from various Bolivian populations bordering Brazilian states reported an increase in those infected by coronavirus, although the health authorities have not confirmed that a new strain of the virus is circulating.

The La Paz government ordered earlier this week to speed up vaccination campaigns in towns on the border with Brazil, given fears that a new variant of the disease could be circulating.

Bolivia, with 11.5 million inhabitants, accumulates 272,411 infected and 12,257 deceased.

The country began vaccinating its medical personnel and people with risky pathologies in February and plans to reach its entire adult population between August and September, with doses from the Chinese Sinopharm, the Russian Sputnik V, the US Pfizer and the British AstraZeneca.

For its part, Brazil is immersed in a crisis due to the uncontrolled increase in infections and deaths: in the last day alone, it registered approximately 90,000 infections and almost 4,000 deceased.

In March the worst month of the pandemic with more than 66,000 deaths, more than double than in July 2020, which had been the deadliest month, amid a rampant wave of infections.

Source: agencies