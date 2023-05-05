The Bolivian Parliament approved a law on Friday that allows the Central Bank to sell 21 tons of its gold reserves, equivalent to about 1.26 billion dollars. This sum will be used to pay foreign debt maturities and support the exchange rate, which is currently under threat. Bolivia has suffered financial turbulence since February, when the economic authorities began to ration the delivery of dollars to banks, alleging that there had been an “unusual demand” for this currency by the public.

The response of international markets to the processing of this law in the Legislative Assembly has been positive, although Bolivia does not have many positions in them. The country’s sovereign bonds rose slightly in value and a slight decrease in country risk was also reported.

The so-called “gold law” also authorizes the Central Bank to buy the metal produced by Bolivian miners, have it refined and sell it in international markets to obtain dollars, which has become the scarcest asset in the country. It will take several months for this process to get underway. The law orders that a “strategic reserve” be maintained with the other 22 tons of gold that Bolivia possesses, which cannot be sold. This limitation, compliance with which will be audited every four months, was the ruling party’s response to the objections of the parliamentary opposition to the law. This was described by opponents as a license to “squander” the last of Bolivia’s international reserves and as a “patch” that will not stop the country’s bleeding of foreign currency.

The Central Bank has not published the status of its reserves since February 8; at that time, they amounted to 3,538 million dollars, 9% of GDP. Most of this sum was made up of 43 tons of gold, which the law did not allow to touch without the express permission of Parliament. From now on, this permission will no longer be necessary.

The approval of this norm was complicated because the parliamentary bloc of the ruling Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) is divided into two wings, one made up of supporters of President Luis Arce and the other, by supporters of the head of the party, former President Evo Morales. In the Chamber of Deputies, the “evistas” initially voted against the law and put the government on the ropes, which without the help of the sale of gold could not pay the country’s international accounts. To unblock the situation, the president of the Chamber, Jerjes Mercado, organized a secret vote, which is rare within Bolivian parliamentary practices.

After scrutiny, the approval motion obtained the required majority. It is assumed that part of the votes came from the evismo and another part from the bench of the opposition leader and former president Carlos Mesa. The leaders of the Mesa group accused the Government of having bought with perks and favors the adhesions of the opposition deputies to their project. The ruling party denied it. They also denounced that the voting procedures had not been scrupulously respected, because the MAS that answers to Arce was “desperate” to approve this law, which for some analysts will prevent the country from entering an open economic crisis and, therefore, will give it the president the air he needs.

In the last eight years, Bolivia has been constantly losing its international reserves, which in 2015 amounted to 15,000 million dollars, 50% of GDP. The main cause has been the deterioration of its oil and gas extraction industry, which until the present decade was the country’s largest exporter. Arce recently pointed out that “the fields are tired.” His Cabinet criticizes the governments of Evo Morales (2006-2019) for not having explored or found new hydrocarbon reservoirs at the time of boom.

The fall in the performance of the wells, together with the decrease in State income, has vertiginously increased the amounts of gasoline and diesel that the country imports and this, in turn, has increased its need for dollars, especially due to the rise in prices. prices after the war in Ukraine. In addition, in this same period there has been a growing flight of foreign currency abroad, both for political reasons and due to the increase in bank interest rates in developed economies.

This year, the Government must pay around 900 million dollars for external debt maturities. It has also accumulated a debt of 150 million dollars with the oil companies that operate in the country. But its main problem is the demand for green notes from thousands of people who, frightened by the shortage, have turned to buying these currencies or withdrawing them from their bank accounts as soon as there is some liquidity. That is why it is feared that, in the current circumstances, the demand for dollars will not be able to be satisfied, no matter how many resources the Central Bank disburses.

This situation is putting pressure on the exchange rate. Although the official exchange rate is still set at 6.96 bolivianos per dollar, and Arce assured that he will not devalue it, in fact the US currency, when it is found, is traded at higher prices, even up to 7.5 bolivianos.

