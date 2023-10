The government of leftist Luis Arce accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip” | Photo: EFE/Luis Gandarillas

The Bolivian government announced this Tuesday (31) the severing of diplomatic relations with Israel.

According to the Reuters agency, the government of leftist Luis Arce accused Israel of “committing crimes against humanity in its attacks on the Gaza Strip”, where the Jewish State is carrying out an offensive in response to Hamas terrorist attacks on its territory on the 7th. .

“We demand an end to the attacks in the Gaza Strip, which have so far cost thousands of civilian lives and caused the forced displacement of Palestinians,” said the Minister of the Presidency, María Nela Prada, at a press conference in La Paz.

In 2009, when Evo Morales was president of Bolivia, the country also cut diplomatic relations with Israel in protest against military actions in the Gaza Strip. In 2020, Jeanine Áñez’s government reestablished relations.

Despite the political break with Arce, Morales had been asking the Bolivian government to cut diplomatic ties with the Israelis again.

On the 18th, the Bolivian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had already released a statement in which it “vehemently condemned the bombing carried out by Israel against the Al-Ahli Hospital, in Gaza, which unfortunately caused hundreds of deaths and injuries among the Palestinian civilian population, including a large number of children.”

However, Israel denied responsibility for the attack and released images to argue that the tragedy was the result of an error in the launch of a rocket by another terrorist group, Islamic Jihad.

In the statement on the 18th, Bolivia said it condemned “all violent acts and expresses its concern about the escalation of violence imposed by Israel based on its apartheid and expansionist policy, as the occupying power of Palestine”.