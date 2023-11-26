About 40 French firefighters They arrived in Bolivia this Saturday to collaborate in the fight against the forest fires affecting the country, support that is added to the humanitarian aid and anti-fire material that Chile sent to reinforce that task.

In a press conference, the Vice Minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, and the French ambassador to Bolivia, Hélène Roos, iThey indicated that firefighters will work in Chiquitania, an area in the east of the country, where the situation has been critical in recent weeks.

Calvimontes said that due to the recent rains ““Circumstances have changed radically.”since there is no fire in Bolivia, so the support of French firefighters will be channeled towards “more comprehensive” cooperation.

The tasks assigned to the specialized body will be monitoring the area, conducting refresher courses, technology management and risk management, among others, said the vice minister.



“The expected rains have arrived, we are very happy about that, we must work to control the situation (…) in areas susceptible to possible fires that could get out of control again,” said Ambassador Roos.

Likewise, the arrival of a plane from the Chilean Air Force is scheduled to will transport humanitarian aid such as food and watera, in addition to equipment to fight the fire, the Foreign Ministry of that country reported the day before.

This day, the Bolivian president, Luis Arce, traveled to the town of Rurrenabaque, one of the gateways to the Madidi Park reserve, one of the most biodiverse in the world, to meet with the firefighters who work in that area.

“We shared a moment with the brave forest firefighters, who are fighting the fire on the front lines and we thanked them for the enormous effort they make to save our flora and fauna, risking his own life. They have our full recognition,” Arce wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

A few days ago, Bolivia requested international help from Brazil, Chile, France and Venezuela to combat the fires that mainly affected the Amazon region of La Paz, and the departments of Beni and Santa Cruz, in the east.

Last Tuesday, about 30 specialized firefighters from Venezuela arrived in Bolivia and a few days later France donated 53 helmets to a unit of the Bolivian Police specialized in emergencies.

The fire is attributed in many cases to the so-called ‘chaqueos’, the controlled burning that is practiced in agricultural areas to enable of land for planting or grazing.

Indigenous people, activists and environmental organizations have requested that the Government of Arce declare “national disaster” by fires and annul the regulations that have authorized ‘chaqueos’ for some years.

EFE

