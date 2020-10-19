La Paz (Bolivia), special correspondent.

It is an ample, clear result, without possible dispute. Late in the night from Sunday to Monday, Luis Arce Catacora, the candidate of the Movement towards Socialism (MAS), claimed victory in the first round of the presidential election in Bolivia. Success immediately recognized, 363 days after the coup d’état, by the self-proclaimed interim president Jeanine Añez, puppet of the putschists. “Now that the results are known, we want to we thank the Bolivian people, thank all our activists. We have passed an important milestone, we have recovered democracy and hope ”, welcomed the new socialist president, who, according to first estimates, wins by far, with more than 52% of the vote, against 31.5% to his right-wing opponent Carlos Mesa.

Concern, fear had however hovered previously over a long evening of uncertainty, after the brutal decision of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to suspend, twelve hours before the opening of the poll, the system of compilation of preliminary results, in the name of of failures ” techniques “. Even the polls that came out of the polls were initially accepted: as if the de facto government and its minions had hesitated on the way forward. It must be said that, until the end, the most tortuous maneuvers were deployed to try to stop or confiscate the victory of the MAS. Left-wing candidates have been persecuted throughout the campaign and Luis Arce himself told us, after his meeting last week in Sacaba, in the department of Cochabamba, to have been regularly molested by far-right thugs or even plainclothes police. After trying unsuccessfully to have his candidacy invalidated, then sully him with trumped-up corruption charges, his opponents finally failed, shortly before the elections, to have the legal personality of the MAS suspended, which resulted in the ‘would have purely and simply excluded from the ballot.

In the home straight, the putschists have laid down their ultimate cards: pressure, threats, intimidation, targeting even certain foreign observers duly accredited by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (see below). The Minister of the Interior, Arturo Murillo, swollen with arrogance by his visit to Washington at the beginning of October, has multiplied in recent days provocations and rantings, swearing never to recognize a victory of the MAS, promising to ” expel or incarcerate foreign observers or journalists deemed too critical.

“The right insults us, calls us terrorists”

On Sunday, Bolivians went to the polls in fear but with the irrepressible desire to find the path to peace, democracy and stability in a country deeply divided. In El Alto, a popular suburb of La Paz perched at an altitude of 4,000 meters, long queues formed from the early hours of the day. In this MAS stronghold, voters showed their determination not to let last year’s scenario reoccur, which resulted in the forced exile of socialist president Evo Morales, who was prevented from voting in Argentina where he found himself refuge. Coming from their village in the province of Los Andes to monitor the voting operations in the Santa Maria College in Los Angeles, a voting center at the entrance guarded by soldiers from the Air Force, two Aymara peasant women, Antonia Rodriguez and Ernestina Quispe, while chewing coca leaves, told about the life that radically changed in rural areas under the tenures of Evo Morales. “The right has never done anything for us. They discriminate against us, insult us, call us terrorists, we who grow potatoes! ” one was indignant, while the other said the abandonment, during the Covid-19 pandemic, of the villages, where “Not a mask has arrived”.

“Everything is done to hinder democratic expression”

Everywhere, the Bolivians voted under the close surveillance of police officers and silent soldiers, that Arturo Murillo had paraded, the day before, in the streets of La Paz, in a show of force in the form of a warning. At the gates of certain polling stations, the police did not hesitate to rebuff voters who were nevertheless registered and qualified to vote, a check made with agents of the Electoral Tribunal. At the Ayacucho technological college, at the foot of the Inalmama station of the orange cable car line, also transformed into a polling center, soldiers in combat gear, helmets, bulletproof vests and guns on their belts patrolled the halls. class where the voting tables were arranged. “This military presence is meant to be frightening. Some police officers allow themselves inappropriate comments. Everything is done to try to hamper democratic expression. Some offices were moved at the last minute without the voters being notified ”, explained Angela Muñoz, a Bolivian observer tasked with identifying human rights abuses during the poll. The “democracy” claimed by an oligarchy and an uncivilian right wing took on Sunday, khaki colors. Except in the districts of the southern zone where the “pititas” dominate, as the partisans of the coup d’état are nicknamed, in reference to the cords with which they marched last year to demand the departure of Evo Morales. At the college 6 of Junio, in the district of Alto Obrajes, not a military uniform in sight, and the police filtering was done rather cowardly to welcome voters from the middle or well-off classes, mainly in favor of the right-wing candidate Carlos Mesa. The delegates of her party, Comunidad Ciudadana, more women in their fifties, displayed an uninhibited class arrogance, giving orders to assessors, taking liberties with the electoral protocol at the time of the count, gazing at the rare female voters. came to vote in chola attire, a habit formerly imposed on servants by Spanish colonists, today worn with pride by indigenous women in a process of cultural affirmation.

“It is a process of change that we defend”

The results of these elections reflect, unsurprisingly, the social, political and identity cleavages that work the country in depth. “We are the children of the original peoples. We have been in the struggle for a long time, a struggle for life. We are not defending a man, nor a party: we are defending our right to live in peace, in dignity. It is a process of change that we defend ”, sums up the poet and feminist activist Julieta Paredes. For the MAS, this deadline, after the ordeal of the coup, was an opportunity to cement a movement crossed by very diverse currents and sensitivities, and above all to reconnect with the social movements at the origin of the dynamic. policy embodied by this formation. Certain economic choices preserving extractivist orientations had fueled serious conflicts and, above all, the decision of Evo Morales to run for a fourth term, an option however rejected at the end of the 2016 referendum, had left a bitter taste in certain sectors. of the left who had supported him without fail until then. Hence the sharp electoral decline recorded in 2019, which paved the way for the coup.

Sunday evening, Luis Arce said he had decided to ” rule for all Bolivians ”, at “Build the unity of the country”, at“Raise the economy”. “We will continue our process of change, without hate, by learning from our mistakes and overcoming them”, he assured. With the certainty that a dark page is turning in Bolivia.