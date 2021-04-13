The forces opposed to the ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) in Bolivia, ranging from indigenous groups, through dissidents and even from the right, have strengthened in the governorates with victories in most of the nine departments, despite the fact that only six years ago. months Luis Arce won the Presidency with 55%.

The diverse opposition was consolidated in the second round that took place on Sunday, April 11, in the four regions by completing a complicated process that placed Bolivia, according to its electoral body, as the first country in the world to hold two national elections during the pandemic: the presidential election of last October 18; and the municipal vote and the first round of governorships on March 7.

The latest report from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) consolidates the opposition victory in the Tarija region and shows irreversible trends in the same direction in Chuquisaca and Pando, while in La Paz the opposition also prevails in the partial calculation in the absence of the 13% scrutiny.

In the first round, the opponents took control of the regions of Santa Cruz and Beni, and the MAS scored victories in Cochabamba, Potosí and Oruro.

Former president Evo Morales (2006-2019), who led the MAS campaign, anticipated the defeat in the four regions in contention in the second round and said that his party would finally be left with three governorships and the “right” with six, despite that three opposing candidates are dissidents from his party.

In a speech to coca growers, Morales pointed out that the current situation of his party was similar to that of 2006 when he became president and won three governorships and the opposition six, in a correlation of forces that was reversed “with unity, unity, unity. , no internal fights, “he said.

Despite the fact that the MAS lost most of the governorships, Morales himself and other leaders of that party have warned that they can influence the decisions of these institutions from the regional legislative assemblies where they have a strong presence on key management issues such as budgets. .

The political spectrum of the opposition to the MAS ranges from the right-wing businessman Luis Fernando Camacho As governor-elect of the prosperous Santa Cruz, he passes through the ex-masista peasant leader Damien Condori in Chuquisaca and reaches the indigenous candidate Santos Quispe, which leads in La Paz.

Camacho led a general strike in Santa Cruz in 2019 against Morales due to allegations of fraud in the elections of that year and the former president regretted this week that Justice had not ordered his arrest as a “coup leader”.

The campaign for the second round was based on the imprisonment for a month of the former transitional president Jeanine Áñez and the attack against her collaborators accused of alleged sedition when she assumed power in 2019, after the political conflicts experienced due to the forced resignation of Evo Morales.

It is foreseeable that the confrontation will continue between the opposition governors, now legitimized by the vote, who claim that there was a fraud that unleashed the political crisis and those who together with President Arce defend that Morales was the victim of a planned coup.

Jimena Costa: “People were fed up with the abuse of power”

When citing the factors that explain what happened with the defeat of the MAS in most of the departments, the political scientist Jimena Costa told France 24 that there has been a change in the bases of that party because they have stopped having a “caudillista political behavior ”, Since they did not accept that Morales decide the candidacies as he did against what the regions were asking for.

File: Former Bolivian President Evo Morales greets while participating in a meeting with Bolivian President Luis Arce, on November 21, 2020. © AFP

One proof of this, he added, is that the followers of the MAS have been fragmented and have presented their own acronyms to postulate outside of that force, as is the case of the Jallalla group (live in Aymara) of the elected mayor of El Alto , Eva Copa, and the candidate for governor for La Paz, Santos Quispe.

Costa, an academic who was an opposition deputy, also said that “people were fed up with the abuse of power in the government of Evo Morales, but also that of Áñez with his nomination (…) And that now the government of Luis Arce returns with the aggressive onslaught and abuse of power, people reject it ”.

The Arce Government is promoting the prosecution of Añez for multiple complaints, but many human rights defense organizations and governments have questioned that the Bolivian Justice is not independent.

The 55% support for Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca, according to Costa, implied “turning the page” of the “political war” to deal with the pandemic and the economic crisis, but instead the political dispute has returned causing a ” greater wear ”in the ruling party.

For his part, the analyst Carlos Borth agreed that the “negative impact” of this defeat is felt “especially by Evo Morales” because of the responsibility he had in the election of candidates who were losers.

Likewise, he predicted tensions between the central government and the regions for political reasons, but also for lack of economic resources in an alleged attempt to “weaken” the opposition governors so that they do not have a successful management.

The nine governors and elected mayors of 339 municipalities will be sworn in on May 3 to serve for five years.