01:48 Bolivia: a former toy manufacturer now makes prostheses for the disadvantaged © AFP

In a remote area of ​​Bolivia, Roly uses his engineering degree and his knowledge of robotics to create prosthetics for the most disadvantaged. In his toy store, he develops specialized equipment for people with disabilities, even though in Bolivia prostheses are not covered by the health system. In the last six years, Roly has been able to distribute more than 400 prostheses free or at cost price.