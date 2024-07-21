Bolivia | A crash that claimed more than 20 lives in Bolivia

Bolivia|Around 1,400 people die in traffic accidents in Bolivia every year.

in Bolivia at least 22 people died in a head-on collision between a truck and a bus on Saturday, says La Paz District Police. According to the police, an additional 16 people were injured in the accident.

Bolivian newspapers, among others, reported on the matter Correo del Sur and El Deber.

The accident happened in the western part of Bolivia on a busy road running from the city of Patacamaya to the Chilean border.

According to preliminary information, the accident occurred when a truck was trying to overtake the car driving ahead.

According to the police, the drivers of both vehicles died in the accident.

Around 1,400 people die in traffic accidents in Bolivia every year, according to statistics from the country’s administration. The main causes of accidents are often technical problems and driving errors.

In April, 14 people died in a traffic accident in northwestern Bolivia.