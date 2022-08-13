I am getting a little more Letizista, something that bothers, for different reasons, many of my friends. But I am convinced that if she had accompanied the Monarch to the inauguration of President Gustavo Petro in Bogotá, the whole mess of not rising in time before the passing of Simón Bolívar’s sword would not have happened. Letizia, shrewd, quick, intuitive like few others, would realize that the rest of those present were getting up and, quickly, she would give him one of those magical touches and accomplices of couples in trouble and the King would have reacted and would have stood up as the rest of the attendees and voila! Pablo Iglesias would today be without argument, the monarchy, safer, better seated.

And now we could analyze more venerated objects linked to the liberator of Colombia, apart from the sword. For me, Bolívar always deserved to go down in history, in addition to the five colonies that he snatched from the Spanish crown and turned into republics, for his famous hat with a high top and wide brim that so upset Parisian society that they baptized him like Bolivar Hat. I see that as a conquering feat in the capital of fashion. amaze the capital glamor with something new. Bolívar, perhaps as a good man from Caracas, always had a taste for a certain histrionics and the power of accessories very much on the surface. So much so that his hat and his sword have managed to endure over time, more than his desire to convert the five countries into one called Gran Colombia.

It never ceases to amaze me that all this happened the same weekend that life put me a few meters from the Felipe VI, attending, as a guest, the Copa del Rey de Vela. They made an appointment for us before a quarter to eleven in the morning at the Real Club Náutico de Palma, but the capricious wind chose not to make an appearance and the departure was delayed for an hour and a half, under a crushing sun and without any Bolívar Hat with the to defend The wait overflowed the club’s cafeteria, decorated with the functionality of a provincial bank. And there, just like us, the Monarch took refuge. A table had been reserved for him and chairs, bodyguards and fellow sailors milled about. No one is prepared to face a moment like this but I, just in case, didn’t immediately sit down in my chair, so as not to look bad, I thought.

From left to right, Princess Leonor, Queen Letizia, Queen Sofía and Infanta Sofía, leaving a restaurant on Sunday, August 7, in Palma (Mallorca).

Crossbowmen (EFE)

My friends tried to make fun of me, saying that I was trying to attract the attention of the head of state. I told them that you cannot generate that attention but they come to you. Then, the King understood that the wind was returning in favor of the regatta, and he advanced towards the door where a Latin American mother stopped him asking for a photo of her with her children. The King, very professional, granted it and went to the Aifos leaving behind him an air of renewed monarchy for a new time. The next morning he would fly to Bogotá.

And once the controversy over the passing of the sword happened, I have not stopped thinking that I should have broken protocol and talked to him about Bolívar, the sword, the hat.

Statue of Simón Bolivar, with his hat. Guary Otero (Getty Images)

Of course, I have reflected a lot on this meeting. For one reason or another, I tend to be close to the news, without being its protagonist. I conclude that it is something I was born with. Just as Bolívar decided to liberate five countries from the Spanish yoke, I prowl today, without being the cause or the beneficiary. It doesn’t just happen to me with the King and Bolívar’s sword. It happens to me too The marquesse, the docuseries about Tamara Falcó on Netflix. I have seen myself in teaser and my friends from Miami and neighbors from the rich urbanizations of Jerez cheer me on, congratulate me and stand up swollen with pride because I’m in it. All but Jorge Javier Vázquez, who in his tweets Contrary to the docuseries, he includes me in the “others” section, those of us who accompany Tamara on her successful adventure, which he considers boring. He is in every right of it. Perhaps without realizing that a series like Tamara’s turns negative publicity into just publicity. That is why, in the face of this controversy, I would love to do as Felipe VI. Not getting up on time or demonstrating, but taking my hat off, once again to Tamara. For knowing how to risk and win. Maybe I’ll encourage myself to call her and invite her to see the shooting stars together in San Lorenzo. Let’s see if some of her luck sticks to me and lifts me up to any sky.