Chavismo has judicially blocked María Corina Machado, the main opposition leader chosen in primaries for the presidential race in 2024. With an unconstitutional disqualification, carried out without trial, in Venezuela elections are once again being held the measure of Nicolás Maduro, who, prior to the rulings of the Supreme Court of Justice, raised the flag of Bolivarian Furya social control plan that has called for “the civic, military and police union” to confront any conspiracy to remove him from power.

The Venezuelan Government has used recurring tactics. He achieved dialogue with the United States to relax oil sanctions and reached some rather uncertain Barbados agreements. In the negotiations, a mechanism was agreed upon to reverse the disqualifications, used by Chavismo to get its political adversaries out of the way. With pressure from Washington, a procedure was finally carried out and the result is what the leadership in power wanted. Strong competitors, such as Machado and Henrique Capriles Radonski—who already faced Maduro a decade ago—have been left out, and the way has been opened to practically unknown candidates with little support.

The United States said this Saturday that the decisions made by the Supreme Court undermine the chances of a competitive presidential electiona, which is why it announced that it will review its sanctions policy that it had made more flexible last November. But for Chavismo, this is how it has fulfilled Barbados and the international community. And internally he has pulled out his teeth.

This week, January 23, an emblematic date in Venezuelan politics that commemorates the fall of the dictatorship of Marcos Pérez Jiménez, who ruled in the 1950s, the Bolivarian Fury was seen. In a coordinated attack, graffiti with threats and markings on facades was made in at least 20 headquarters of political parties, universities, radio stations, trade union organizations and unions throughout the country. The homes of some activists were also marked. The intelligence services detained—and disappeared for hours—five political leaders of Come, Machado's group. The operation coincided with the complaints of Tarek William Saab, a prosecutor allied with Maduro, of five alleged conspiracies to assassinate the president.

“What we see now is the institutionalization of a persecutory policy from the Executive,” says human rights activist Lexys Rendón, from the Peace Laboratory, an NGO that has monitored these actions. “It is a plan to persecute those who protest, a policy of social control that seeks to instill fear and limit the possibilities for people to organize in an election year, something that violates the guarantee of rights and freedoms,” she denounces.

In 2020, in the midst of the protests that broke out in a pandemic due to the crisis generated by fuel shortages, the first signs of Bolivarian Fury against social leaders appeared. Then it seemed like anonymous intimidation coordinated by Chavismo collectives and shock groups. But now, Maduro has given him his last name by deploying the entire State apparatus around that objective and ordering his Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, “maximum vigilance.” “We have a great responsibility, Venezuelan military, we have a great responsibility, Venezuelan police, but, above all, I tell you that we have a great responsibility to communal power, popular power, social movements, to defend the right to stability,” the Chavista leader said on television a few days ago.

At a time when Chavismo's support bases are precarious, the repressive response reflects these weaknesses, adds Rendón. The mobilization generated by the opposition primaries last October, where more than 2 million people participated and Machado was the winner with 92% of the votes, in contrast to the questioned vote in the referendum on Essequibo, are two recent milestones in those that Chavismo confirmed is at its worst moment. The opposition, after a period of being cornered, once again reconfigured itself around Machado and became a certain threat to a leadership that is not willing to lose power. Chavismo is acknowledging receipt of that blow. “What we fear now is that a more vertical and hegemonic response, of social control and persecution for political reasons, which is why the International Criminal Court is already investigating, is on a significant increase,” says the defender.

The Government has created a structure of social control anchored to basic services such as access to food bags from Clap and the provision of gas cylinders for cooking, managed by the so-called street bosses assigned to the so-called Bolívar Chávez Battle Units, who are part of the electoral machinery of Chavismo. This is the communal power that Maduro spoke to when he called the Bolivarian Fury, an organization chart that is also integrated into the so-called Sociopolitical Articulation and Action Network, created by the Chavismo leader a couple of years ago to do intelligence work in favor of of the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela).

“After the primaries on October 22, the Government entered a period of extreme weakness, which forces it to carry out a process of great violence and that is the Bolivarian Fury,” says Mirla Pérez, from the Popular Research Center. The researcher points out that the penetration of these structures is high, but they have a great rejection, according to the monitoring carried out in the Covivium Communities Observatory. “In the primaries we were able to observe that people who were threatened with having their bags of food taken away if they went out to vote did so anyway,” she adds. “Coercion exists, the problem for the system is that it no longer has the effect that the Government expects.”

