The dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, communicated this Monday (31) the submission of a proposal to join the BRICS | Photo: EFE/ André Coelho

The dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela is suffering from the devaluation of its currency, which bolivarwhich fell 5% against the dollar in July, according to a report released this Monday (31) by the country’s Central Bank (BCV).

The institution informed that, at the end of the seventh month of the year, the American currency reached the price of 29.50 bolivars, 5.32% more than the rate verified at the end of June (28.01 bolivars).

This shift has a direct impact on goods and services, since most of them are priced in dollars, so experts warn of a acceleration of inflation, which accumulated 108.4% between January and Juneaccording to BCV data.

The devaluation of the bolivar continued, with some more intense weeks, during the first half of the year, a period in which the Venezuelan currency lost 37.34% of its value against the dollar.

In recent weeks, the difference between the official price of the currency and the average cost in the informal market has already exceeded 31 bolivars per unit.

The increase in the price of the currency mainly affects workers in the public sector and retirees and pensioners, whose minimum salary, set by the government and paid in bolivars, is equivalent to less than US$ 5 (R$ 23.65), an amount that decreases with as the Venezuelan currency depreciates.