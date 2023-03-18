Junior and Santa Fe reach the ninth date of the league in search of a resurrection. Santa Fe is already beginning to roar, to shake with its lion’s fury. Looks like it’s already up. Junior had to change coaches to see if he would get up, now with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez as commander of what is now a timid shark. Both teams meet in Barranquilla in a duel full of needs (8:30 pm, Win +).

party for the resurrection

Santa Fe and Junior have reasons to be convinced that they can get out of the crisis. The cardinals have new energy on their shield after the tremendous roar they made in the Copa Sudamericana, by eliminating Águilas and qualifying for the group stage, and by beating América at El Campín on Tuesday, in a match in which Santa Fe He showed his claws and gave signs of his fury, so that the others would know.

DT Harold Rivera was hanging by a thread until recently, but now he is on solid ground. His task is that this pair of victories is not a streak but a certainty to climb the table. Rivera knows what he has, but he also knows that with what he has, the fans expect much more.

“We have players to face the League and do interesting things”, said the coach after the great victory against América.

Hernán Darío Bolillo Gómez. Photo: Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

Junior is waiting hungry for Santa Fe, a Junior who has a new coach, because the wounded team deposited in ‘Bolillo’ Gómez its ambition to resurface.

Bolillo comes to replace Arturo Reyes and with just a couple of training sessions he will try to make that team stand up better, react better, look better. Bolillo arrives at the worst moment, when the crisis looms and fierce criticism destroys, when the team was left out of the South American and is last in the League, as if it were a nightmare. But the advantage of the change in coach is that there may not be someone better to take on a challenge like this. Bolillo is a seasoned technician, an experienced one.

“I am lucky that whenever I have been called it is to solve problems. It happened to me in Medellín, which was last, and we put together a team and left a base; in another era the DIM was wrong and we reached a final; I arrived in Ecuador and Panama with problems, and here I am to solve problems, ”said Bolillo, and his voice was like a roar, like a battle cry, a promise.

“You have to do everything possible to put the team up, I will do everything that has to be done”he added.

Junior can’t wait any longer, his time is now, but his awakening will have a Santa Fe who is already up and fighting as proof.

