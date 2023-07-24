Bolillo suffers: Medellín beat Junior and with a kick-off goal

Deportivo Independiente Medellin He broke a streak of seven league games without winning and complicated the moment for Junior from Barranquilla, who is now last in the BetPlay II-2023 League.

The powerful man won a game between those in need, leaving the shark in crisis, because with two defeats, without goals for and two against, he was left in the bottom of the championship. Thus, criticism for the technician Hernán Darío Gómez intensifies from the Barranquillera fans.

Pons was the executioner

And it is that Junior is still in total debt: behind are the problems with the referents and the departure of Juan Fernando Quintero; now the fans are annoyed by the lack of goals, the absence of results, the style of play, and everything falls on the back of ‘Bolillo’.

DIM was the team that showed the best side at the Atanasio Girardot. Even in the first half he deserved to go ahead, but the definition of the Argentine Luciano Pons missed and crashed the ball into the crossbar.

The award came to the Argentine attacker in the complementary part: at 65′, and from a throw-in, the play that Pons converted into a goal was born, for the 1-0 and adding three crucial points to gain confidence in the process of the Uruguayan coach Alfredo Arias.

