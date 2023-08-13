Sunday, August 13, 2023
Bolillo makes a ‘pistol’ at a fan and unleashes outrage from Junior’s fans, video

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2023
in Sports
Bolillo makes a 'pistol' at a fan and unleashes outrage from Junior's fans, video

Bolillo Gomez

Bolillo Gomez.

Bolillo Gomez.

The tension between the coach and the fans from Barranquilla continues.

The tension in Barranquilla between the Junior coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, and the fans are red hot.

This Saturday there was a new controversial episode that involves Bolillo and that has outraged Junior fans.

Explode the Bolillo

It happened before Junior’s match against Deportivo Pasto at the Metropolitano stadium. Upon the arrival of the coastal team on stage, the fans waited for the Bolillo.

One of them yelled at him from the stands that he had his bags ready because if he lost again he had to go.

El Bolillo immediately got angry and made the ‘pistol’ gesture with his middle finger outstretched, which generated the anger and indignation of the fans, after the video went viral on social networks.

Junior reaches the fifth date with a lot of pressure and the obligation to get the three points at home to take a breather.

