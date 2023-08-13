Bolillo makes a ‘pistol’ at a fan and unleashes outrage from Junior’s fans, video

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Bolillo Gomez.
Bolillo Gomez.
The tension between the coach and the fans from Barranquilla continues.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
OF
Join our news channel on WhatsApp and get the latest news on your device.
The tension in Barranquilla between the Junior coach, Hernan Dario Gomez, and the fans are red hot.
This Saturday there was a new controversial episode that involves Bolillo and that has outraged Junior fans.
Explode the Bolillo
It happened before Junior’s match against Deportivo Pasto at the Metropolitano stadium. Upon the arrival of the coastal team on stage, the fans waited for the Bolillo.
One of them yelled at him from the stands that he had his bags ready because if he lost again he had to go.
El Bolillo immediately got angry and made the ‘pistol’ gesture with his middle finger outstretched, which generated the anger and indignation of the fans, after the video went viral on social networks.
Junior reaches the fifth date with a lot of pressure and the obligation to get the three points at home to take a breather.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bolillo #pistol #fan #unleashes #outrage #Juniors #fans #video
Leave a Reply