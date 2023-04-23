Sunday, April 23, 2023
‘Bolillo’ Gómez, without a filter: a gesture that sparked laughter after Junior’s triumph

April 23, 2023
‘Bolillo’ Gómez, without a filter: a gesture that sparked laughter after Junior’s triumph


close

Junior from Barranquilla

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior.

Photo:

JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior.

The Barranquillero team won and is among the eight.

Hernan Dario Gomez He is increasingly comfortable and happy with Junior from Barranquilla, because since he took on the challenge of raising the shark team, he has not only managed to get good results, partially getting into the top eight in the BetPlay I League, but he has also attracted attention of his players, and it seems that he convinced them of his idea.

Bobbin Words

After beating Jaguares de Córdoba 1-0, ‘Bolillo’ confessed that he is a little uneasy about the lack of definition according to the options generated: “If that part makes you uneasy, because it is generated, you work on it”. However, he stressed that “fortunately the boys already believe in this work, in this style and in those options that are not materialized, one can suddenly fall down, losing security, but I appreciate that the boys understand that the game is until the end.” , who worked from start to finish to win it because today we should have won the match much earlier”.

‘Bolillo’ added that “there is a good union between the coaching staff and the players, that we are putting together a good family group first, what about football. So all of this is helping us to be very close friends and to fight with solidarity on the pitch. I like it a lot because I see the team do things that are reported and that are worked on during the week, that for a coach is happiness, that the coach sees they do the work that one does on the field and that they do there alone for a coach it is have fun regardless of the outcome.”

The curious gesture occurred in the middle of a press conference when DT was consulted about the action at the end that was almost a goal for the Jaguares tie.

Bolillo put his hands to his throat, insinuating without words everything went up in that play, and unleashed laughter among the journalists.

Bolillo unleashes laughter

