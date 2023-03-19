Bolillo Gómez, with the stone outside: “If we continue like this they are going to hate us”

Junior from Barranquilla nothing shakes. In the first game with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez as coach, the coastal team tied at home against Santa Fe, 1-1, on date 9 of the League.

The shark team has not yet shown a great change and it was difficult against the cardinal team. In the end, Bolillo analyzed this first game with Junior in charge.

Bobbin Words

Photo: PHOTOS JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Balance: “I’m not clear, it’s a first game, I’m on the line after 3 days of training, I have certain conclusions, I elaborate that with my coaching staff.”

Doubts:“There are things that look good, others don’t, it’s normal. There are players who haven’t played for days.”

Quintero’s injury: “He has a blow above his ankle, they are treating him, that point is painful, he has not been able to train, he does not feel comfortable, he is not well. My thing is that I wanted to win today, because a last team and with that spectacular fan. … football is about love and hate and if we continue like this they are going to hate us. I think about how to get out, where to take it”.

Your feeling: “I’ve had 3 training sessions, the first game, I searched, I analyzed, but not winning this game leaves me berraco. I don’t see enough weapons or strength for now. You have to give him confidence and work, you have to find the rope… I have stone. No We can bore the fans. We can’t let the crisis prolong”.

