Bolillo Gómez, with the stone outside: “If we continue like this they are going to hate us”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Bolillo Gomez.
PHOTOS JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY
Bolillo Gomez.
DT analyzed the draw against Santa Fe in the League.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Junior from Barranquilla nothing shakes. In the first game with ‘Bolillo’ Gómez as coach, the coastal team tied at home against Santa Fe, 1-1, on date 9 of the League.
The shark team has not yet shown a great change and it was difficult against the cardinal team. In the end, Bolillo analyzed this first game with Junior in charge.
Bobbin Words
Balance: “I’m not clear, it’s a first game, I’m on the line after 3 days of training, I have certain conclusions, I elaborate that with my coaching staff.”
Doubts:“There are things that look good, others don’t, it’s normal. There are players who haven’t played for days.”
Quintero’s injury: “He has a blow above his ankle, they are treating him, that point is painful, he has not been able to train, he does not feel comfortable, he is not well. My thing is that I wanted to win today, because a last team and with that spectacular fan. … football is about love and hate and if we continue like this they are going to hate us. I think about how to get out, where to take it”.
Your feeling: “I’ve had 3 training sessions, the first game, I searched, I analyzed, but not winning this game leaves me berraco. I don’t see enough weapons or strength for now. You have to give him confidence and work, you have to find the rope… I have stone. No We can bore the fans. We can’t let the crisis prolong”.
SPORTS
More sports news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bolillo #Gómez #stone #continue #hate
Leave a Reply