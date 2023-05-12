Hernán Darío Gómez, coach of Junior de Barranquilla, referred to the decision of the club’s directors to terminate the contract of striker Luis Fernando ‘Chino’ Sandoval and to follow a disciplinary process against four other players for acts of indiscipline.

The other members of the professional staff who are in question for their behavior are the winger Walmer Pacheco, the central defenders José Enrique Ortiz and César Haydar and the winger Ómar Albornoz.

Gómez, at first, did not want to delve into the subject, but then announced that he will not have the other four players for the remainder of the tournament.

“I discussed this issue with the managers. I made a decision, there came a statement. I don’t know how the managers are handling the issue, but In the list that was going to start against Pereira, of the five, four were going to start: they are no longer there. They are out of the jobs that come for Junior”, said ‘bolillo.

How is ‘Bolillo’ going to solve the absences in Junior

When Gómez was asked how he was going to solve the absence of Pacheco, Ortiz, Haydar and Albornoz, he replied: “When you see that a team needs changes in the first half, they make them in the second. There are people who have worked all the time time that I have been. The team is going to suffer, there are important players left out, but there are players who have been working well”.

Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

Gómez acknowledged that what happened affects the work of the rest of the team, but he wants to set a precedent. “The team suffers mentally, sometimes the joy is not good, we feel the situation they are experiencing, but first the institution, above anything else. The people we have will deliver everything on Saturday,” he said.

“I have also muddy it and in football it is a high percentage of things, that we have to experience many situations. I am very sad: they, within the group, as people, there are no complaints. They went too far at the wrong time,” he added.

Édgar Carvajal, ‘Bolillo’ technical assistant, answered the question of what must be done to correct this type of behaviour.

“I think that already having the players in the professional part is difficult. This has to be done from the base. From home you come with those shortcomings and with those strengths. Sometimes we find well-trained players from there and others not. It’s It is difficult to change the mentality of a player aged 24, 25, 30. That comes from below, from the basic forces, where we have to find true professionals”, he concluded.

