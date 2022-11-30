Thursday, December 1, 2022
'Bolillo' Gómez reversed and would no longer be the coach of Bucaramanga

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in Sports
Bolillo Gomez

Bolillo Gómez, DT of the DIM.

Bolillo Gómez, DT of the DIM.

A few days ago the DT had been announced in charge of the leopard team.

Hernan Dario Gomez had been announced with great fanfare as the brand new coach of the Atletico Bucaramanga by 2023, but this Tuesday it turned out that the coach would have changed his plans.

El Bolillo came with demands to put together a competitive team that would think about big projects for the next season.

However, apparently these requests were not satisfied so far by the board of directors, which would have caused the DT to reverse.

This was known by press versions. There is still no official confirmation from the club.

It is said that El Bolillo left around noon and was seen in Medellín. It is speculated that the DT also received pressure from the team’s bar.

This Tuesday the club confirmed the departure of 10 footballers from the institution, including the goalscorer Dayro Moreno.

On November 16, 2022, Bucaramanga made official the arrival of ‘Bolillo’ Gómez as coach.

Recommended

