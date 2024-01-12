Golden Eagles continues to prepare for the start of 2024, where it will have to face the BetPlay League, which will begin against América de Cali, and also in the Copa Libertadores, where the Antioquia team will debut in the top tournament in South America against Bragantino of Brazil.

Given these commitments, Águilas Doradas would have already signed Hernán Dario 'Bolillo' Gómez to be his new Technical Director, after the Venezuelan strategist,

Cesar Faríaswill resign at the end of the last championship.

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior. Photo: JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Águilas, however, had pending the signing of Bolillo's contract, which occurred in the last few hours.

Thus, Bolillo, who has been training the team, already confirms his stay in the Antioquia team, after his time at Junior.

However, Águilas Doradas has not yet made the signing of the coach official and this is projected for next week.

In addition to the upcoming officialization of 'Bolillo' to Águilas Doradas, the arrival of the Uruguayan defender will also be confirmed, Joaquin Varelawho is already with the team conducting the preseason in Antioquia territory.

