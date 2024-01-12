You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Hernán Darío Gómez
Hernán Darío Gómez
The coach will return to direct after his time at Junior.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
Golden Eagles continues to prepare for the start of 2024, where it will have to face the BetPlay League, which will begin against América de Cali, and also in the Copa Libertadores, where the Antioquia team will debut in the top tournament in South America against Bragantino of Brazil.
Given these commitments, Águilas Doradas would have already signed Hernán Dario 'Bolillo' Gómez to be his new Technical Director, after the Venezuelan strategist,
Cesar Faríaswill resign at the end of the last championship.
Águilas, however, had pending the signing of Bolillo's contract, which occurred in the last few hours.
Thus, Bolillo, who has been training the team, already confirms his stay in the Antioquia team, after his time at Junior.
However, Águilas Doradas has not yet made the signing of the coach official and this is projected for next week.
In addition to the upcoming officialization of 'Bolillo' to Águilas Doradas, the arrival of the Uruguayan defender will also be confirmed, Joaquin Varelawho is already with the team conducting the preseason in Antioquia territory.
SPORTS
More sports news
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Bolillo #Gómez #returns #ring #Colombian #soccer
Leave a Reply