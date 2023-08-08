‘Bolillo’ Gómez receives threats: strong banners from Junior fans against him

Hernán Darío Gómez lives one of the most difficult moments of his career. Since he took over Junior, he has not been able to find a good performance: he was left out of the eight last semester and now, the team does not win and is in the last places.

Junior comes from a draw on Saturday against Unión Magdalena, in the coastal classic, and barely has two points in this second semester. The patience of the fans begins to run out.

Junior vs. Eagles on date 1 of the League.

Despite the fact that Junior’s directives have supported the process of coach Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, the fans are beginning to do the impossible to see the strategist outside the club.

Some fans had already shown their non-conformity in the match against Pereira at the Metropolitano, but now, there were others who have gone further and left a threatening sign at the club headquarters asking them to step aside or they will remove it themselves .

“Bolillo, phony. The fans don’t want you. You leave or we take you out. Crap, obsolete, scammer”, says the sign that some Junior fans left at the headquarters.

For now, Gómez remains in office and on Saturday, Junior receives Deportivo Pasto in Barranquilla, in search of a victory that will calm the waters with the fans.

