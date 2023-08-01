Tuesday, August 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bolillo Gómez receives the sentence from the Junior fans: ‘he’s leaving, he’s leaving…’

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Bolillo Gómez receives the sentence from the Junior fans: ‘he’s leaving, he’s leaving…’

Close


Close

Junior

Bolillo Gómez, in the Junior vs. Bucaramanga match.

Photo:

OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

Bolillo Gómez, in the Junior vs. Bucaramanga match.

Fanatics exploded due to another bad result from the team.

Junior from Barranquilla continues in crisis due to poor results. The team still hasn’t won in this League and now drew at home against Bucaramanga, 1-1.

They ask for the departure of Bolillo

Before the game, it was known that the position of the coach Hernan Dario Gomez was in doubt, hence the need for victory, but once again the team stumbled.

DT experienced a very tense game, as the fans were in charge of clamoring for his departure from the team during the 90 minutes.

“It’s gone, it’s gone,” they sang to Bolillo when the game ended.

The DT press conference is expected to find out if he will make a decision about his continuity in office.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Bolillo #Gómez #receives #sentence #Junior #fans #hes #leaving #hes #leaving..

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Football Podcast | “Timber looks very good in the first weeks at Arsenal”

Football Podcast | "Timber looks very good in the first weeks at Arsenal"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result