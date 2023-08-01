Bolillo Gómez receives the sentence from the Junior fans: ‘he’s leaving, he’s leaving…’

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Bolillo Gómez, in the Junior vs. Bucaramanga match.
OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY
Bolillo Gómez, in the Junior vs. Bucaramanga match.
Fanatics exploded due to another bad result from the team.
Junior from Barranquilla continues in crisis due to poor results. The team still hasn’t won in this League and now drew at home against Bucaramanga, 1-1.
They ask for the departure of Bolillo
Before the game, it was known that the position of the coach Hernan Dario Gomez was in doubt, hence the need for victory, but once again the team stumbled.
DT experienced a very tense game, as the fans were in charge of clamoring for his departure from the team during the 90 minutes.
“It’s gone, it’s gone,” they sang to Bolillo when the game ended.
The DT press conference is expected to find out if he will make a decision about his continuity in office.
SPORTS
