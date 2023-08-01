Bolillo Gómez receives the sentence from the Junior fans: ‘he’s leaving, he’s leaving…’

Junior from Barranquilla continues in crisis due to poor results. The team still hasn’t won in this League and now drew at home against Bucaramanga, 1-1.

They ask for the departure of Bolillo

Before the game, it was known that the position of the coach Hernan Dario Gomez was in doubt, hence the need for victory, but once again the team stumbled.

DT experienced a very tense game, as the fans were in charge of clamoring for his departure from the team during the 90 minutes.

“It’s gone, it’s gone,” they sang to Bolillo when the game ended.

The DT press conference is expected to find out if he will make a decision about his continuity in office.

