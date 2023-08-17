Junior won again this semester, but it was not enough to qualify for the Copa Colombia. A new elimination and disappointment for the Barranquilleros, by staying in the round of 16 against Cúcuta.

(Bolillo Gómez and Junior from Barranquilla sink: eliminated from the Cup by Cúcuta).

Hernán Darío Gómez has been the main target of the moment, after taking the reins and making decisions that did not go down well with the fans. In a calmer moment to talk about football, the strategist said this at a press conference:

Bolillo’s voice after elimination

Bolillo Gómez debuted with Junior. Photo: JAIRO CASSIANI/KRONOS AGENCY

Complication in Junior’s environment: “The atmosphere seems difficult because we did not win, there are some fans who act normally, they show their discontent because the team does not win, more because of the elimination, which leaves us a team from B. The atmosphere is difficult for the players, for us, for all”.

Entrance of Albornoz despite arriving without rhythm: “He made an important effort, he worked. The team was long today, some players had a hard time. I emphasize that he put his good intentions”.

Departure from Caicedo by Rojas: “Fatigue, he asked me for the change. He had already given everything.”

Explanation to the people of the work done in attack and not obtaining the classification: “There was something that surprised me, we had two to put it in and they did it in the punic. When the referee called the penalty, he began to insult us and throw things at us, they insulted us when converting it.”

“These energies are felt, they weigh, the player has a hard time. We had it 2-0 that dribbled the goalkeeper, we had it and it became 1-1. We had the chance and it didn’t work out for us, we’re not playing as bad as it looks “.

“Today I didn’t really like the duel as a team, but everyone gave themselves. I saw them long today and it was time to return to our goal, it was done to win the game, but on penalties we were a disaster.”

How to attack the defenses that reach Barranquilla: “We have to get unmarked, more changes of pace, so that the other has more options. Sometimes we take time to put the pass in the offensive part and they set up.”

“The long team is my fault, I needed to populate the opposite area. We have men behind who win 1-1, it’s not my style, but it was time to do it. We have been working on the attack, with movements. The team is going to improve”.

Troubleshooting in Junior: “The team is very well formed for the future of the Junior, a lot of work has been done in that aspect. There are 15 players who are visualizing themselves, working on them for 2024. The union of these two groups will give better results to qualify, we are caught up in the night , but they will be given.”

“We have spoken with the directors and the other year there will be a strong team, of those who are there. Solving the problems has been expensive for me, I had to make the decisions and that’s when everything turned around, to improve the group, to do things with new people, decisions had to be made. All of that was taken and there were no problems.”

“We won seven games and drew six before, but almost all the ones we lost are from this period, that’s why they don’t say that there is a good one. But those who are in the inmates know that 2024 will be good. Now it will be working to enter the eight”.

