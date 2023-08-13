Junior from Barranquilla He does not raise his head and continues without winning in the League. This time he tied in the Metropolitan against Deportivo Pasto, 0-0

The climate of tension is unbearable for the technician Hernan Dario Gomez, who again received offense from the fans. He also responded to a fan with offensive gestures with his hand before the game.

Bobbin Future

The press conference at the end of the game was hot. Bolillo defended his reaction to the fan who offended him. He got into controversy with the press and talked about the offenses he receives. For his part, the player Gabriel Fuentes discussed with the journalists.



Analysis: “In this situation you have a clear option and we don’t put it in, one with a goal wins. We don’t put it in. The team loses its peace of mind because they don’t win.”

No temper: “It’s difficult. The teams come here in 20 meters and it’s impossible to have intensity and dynamics. Today there was even a line of 7. We need too much intensity and it’s not possible in that space.”

Patience: “The boys warmed up and yelled at them ‘everyone is leaving…’, these energies are difficult, sometimes I think it’s personal, because I got here and I had to make decisions and I made them and we cleaned Junior’s dressing room. And we don’t win, so they charge me, it’s personal. The footballers feel that there is no support for the coach. One has to think, I have to talk to the directors because one does not know if another man has to arrive who does not make decisions like he touched me. The atmosphere is too heavy. To me the song of the fans… they even behaved well and supported. But later they entered into the impatience that we have. The environment is harsh.”

Force: “Yes, I have a stone, anger. We deserve to win. If we do Bacca’s it is another analysis. Without winning one remains a boar. I am young and strong.”

slow team: “Today the variants were to attack. We don’t have defensive problems. But when you are expected to be so closed, there is no fast football. Our problem is to put it in and win. Six games without winning, all for the same drawer. You have to accept criticism.



Training: “The team trains very well. There’s a good job. We’re not putting it in, it’s what we lack.”

Campaign against Bolillo and gestures: “A man who disrespects me, yelling at everything, I answer. I get off the bus and they insult me. The ‘fake’ sign, where does that word come from? Draw conclusions. The atmosphere is heavy between you and us. Do I have to put up with it the insults, the banners? I also go with potatoes and cassava, I react”.

👀 “If they insult me ​​and mistreat me, I also go with potatoes and cassava, I insult and mistreat the one who does it” 🔥 The controversial statements by Bolillo Gómez after the draw between Junior and Deportivo Pasto pic.twitter.com/xPQq2xJLoh — AS Colombia 🇨🇴 (@AS_Colombia) August 13, 2023

Gabriel Fuentes exploded

The player Gabriel Fuentespresent at the press conference, exploded due to the criticism of the press and entered into controversy with the communicators.

“When we are patient they ask us to play fast… If we score the goal, do you think the game is different or not?” Fuentes said.

Then it got hot. “Every question they ask us… I ask, are there countrymen here or people from outside? Because it’s as if they wanted to finish sinking us… You throw us away… If they are fans it’s the best they can do… “said Fuentes while the journalists defended their status as communicators and not as fans and their freedom to ask questions.

SPORTS

More sports news