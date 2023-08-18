Friday, August 18, 2023
'Bolillo' Gómez leaves Junior de Barranquilla and 'Celebra Curramba': creative memes

August 18, 2023
The coach 'goes through the back door' after the results crisis. The memes attack.

Gómez Bolillo Memes

The 'Bolillo' left the Junior.

Photo:

Social networks. Capture Win Sports.

The ‘Bolillo’ left the Junior.

The coach ‘goes through the back door’ after the results crisis. The memes attack.

Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómeza three-time World Cup player as a coach, resigned from Junior de Barranquilla after a brief stint of five months with poor results, the Colombian club reported Thursday.

(Official: ‘Bolillo’ Gómez resigned and leaves Junior de Barranquilla).

After being eliminated from the Copa Colombia by Cúcuta Deportivo, from the second division, on Wednesday night, DT Antioquia “and his coaching staff resigned to continue directing the professional team”indicated Junior in a statement published on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

The team also does not raise its head in the Clausura tournament, where it occupies the seventeenth box and does not know victory after five dates. For this reason, memes have their ‘party’ on social networks.

‘Curramba celebrates the resignation of the ‘Bolillo’

Junior

Hernán Darío ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, in the eye of the hurricane.

Arturo Reyes, predecessor of ‘Bolillo’ in office and “man of the house” will replace him, the team from Barranquilla (north) specified. A World Cup player with Colombia in France-1998, with Ecuador in South Korea and Japan-2002 and with Panama in Russia-2018, Gómez came to the Junior bench in mid-March to rescue a team that included stars like Carlos Bacca and Juan Fernando Quintero. However, he failed to reverse the situation and the “Shark” was left out of the semifinal phase of the Apertura tournament.

In mid-July, and a few days after the start of the Clausura, Quintero left the club due to differences with the coach, who had signed a one-year contract.

More news

SPORTS
*With AFP

