Junior from Barranquilla continues in crisis due to poor results. The team still hasn’t won in this League and now drew at home against Bucaramanga, 1-1.

Before the game, it was known that the position of coach Hernán Darío Gómez was in doubt, hence the need for victory, but once again the team stumbled.

bolillo decides

Bolillo Gómez, in the Junior vs. Bucaramanga match. Photo: OSCAR BERROCAL/KRONOS AGENCY

In the press conference after the game, Bolillo did not announce his departure. He defended what his team did. He criticized the goal that was disallowed and, for now, they remain in office. In addition, he laughed at the insults of the fans.

Second time: “The first half was played well, in the second they reduced us a lot. There are things that increase self-esteem and others take it away from you. We had very clear options. They canceled a goal because of a line. Taking half an hour to decide a goal, did they give it to you? Are they going to remove…? The team comes with the problem of not winning, it does everything and it doesn’t show up”.

Hand brake: “Okay. Not winning is costing the team and they are losing the joy with which they train. We played well, more than in any other game, but they didn’t win.”

The insults: “Heh heh. I laugh at that, the coast is happy and that’s part of the grandstand party and that’s well orchestrated, well managed”:

Analysis: “Repeat so that they enjoy me is brave but the team is under construction, it brought in new players, we are looking for partnerships, we are looking for a good game. The team has stopped it from not winning. The boys do not even speak, they feel that they are not given the result, there is to get out of the rut, you have to win, whatever”.

Give up: “I’m outbursts… I’m fond of Don Fuad for Junior, but I can’t put up with much. Because I’ve been directing for many years. And the team plays well today. And in the end they sing to me and you can even hear them cool, but no I can put up with a lot. Tomorrow is another day ha ha ha”.

Meeting with Fuad: “You failed. I didn’t see you at the start. We met. He told me which players he wants. Caicedo and Enamorado and Ceter… they have to go for medical exams… They said he was going to kick me out… ha ha ha “.

