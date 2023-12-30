Hernán Darío Gómez He is still active as a coach. The proof is that his last team was the Junior from Barranquilla, last Colombian soccer champion; and now he sounds like a possible candidate to take over in a club that will play the Copa Libertadores 2024.

He 'Roll' He has not been active for four months, when in August he resigned from Junior due to the poor results of the League 2023-II; That same team was crowned champion with coach Arturo Reyes, and several players recognized that Gomez He left the foundations of the tenth star.

Now, Gómez would be in the Golden Eaglesa team that would have been left without a coach due to the resignation of the Venezuelan Cesar Farías, who was willing to pay his exit clause to accept the offer of University of Lima.

The Colombian strategist would be one of the most striking names managed by the Águilas Doradas leadership, which has had difficult days with Farías' announcement and the change of venue: due to problems in Itagüí, the tournament and the Copa Libertadores would be played in Valledupar.

Bolillo Gómez, coach of Ecuador.

What happened to coach César Farías?

After Golden Eagles became the revelation team of the 2023 Colombian soccer season, and will achieve its first classification to the Conmebol Libertadores Cup, The departure of César Farías from the coaching staff began to sound loud.

The Venezuelan coach confirmed his importance on the continent, with the historic semester with Águilas. Thus, in recent weeks there was talk of the interest of Universitario de Lima, which let the Uruguayan Jorge Fossati go to the Peruvian team, and looked for Farías to take over in 2024.

César Farías, coach of Águilas.

Farías made every effort to reach the 'U', as he is classified for the group stage of the Libertadores and will celebrate his centenary. That was why, according to journalistic versions, decided to resign from Águilas Doradas, assuming a clause close to the US$350,000 (three hundred and fifty thousand dollars) to facilitate his departure.

However, Universitario would not have waited for César Farías and this Saturday, December 30, it would present the Argentine Fabián Bustos.

Águilas Doradas is now expected to confirm whether Farías will continue as coach or leave permanently. From the DT's entourage, there is annoyance with the Peruvian club, as they would have led him to leave his position, and now he was left up in the air and without a contract.

With information from Futbolred.

