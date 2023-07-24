Monday, July 24, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Bolillo Gómez, annoyed with Junior’s defeat: “The decisions are up to the owners”

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 24, 2023
in Sports
0
Bolillo Gómez, annoyed with Junior’s defeat: “The decisions are up to the owners”

Close


Close

Hernán Darío Gómez

Bolillo Gómez, DT of Junior.

Bolillo Gomez, DT of Junior.

The shark team lost on their visit to Medellín, on date 2.

Hernan Dario Gomez will experience another difficult week after Junior’s defeat against Medellín, 1-0, at the Atanasio Girardot.

See also  Juan Cruz Real is no longer the Junior coach

(You may be interested: Bolillo suffers: Medellín beat Junior and with a kick-off goal)

At the end of the game, DT Gomez attended the press conference and answered the questions with few words, with obvious discomfort.

Bobbin Words

Hernán Darío Bolillo Gómez.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

Balance: “From this match, an even match. Our first half was more important than the second. Afterwards, an even match…”.

Approach: “The changes improved from the last game. They had more options. Medellín took advantage of it, we didn’t take advantage of ours. That’s the difference.”

Pressure: “I have handled the pressure all my life, with national teams, for all countries and here it is the same. They ask for the head in two games, we took a Junior in 20th place, we almost entered the octagonal. I do not start to think about that anymore. The decisions are made by the owners, not what is said on the street. ”

Goal: “It was a throw-in, a rebound…”.

In love: Junior has his contracts, I don’t know why Enamorado was not fulfilled.

See also  Genoa-Parma, the official formations | Live from Ferraris

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Bolillo #Gómez #annoyed #Juniors #defeat #decisions #owners

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea

US nuclear submarine arrives in South Korea

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result