Bolillo Gómez, annoyed with Junior’s defeat: “The decisions are up to the owners”

Hernan Dario Gomez will experience another difficult week after Junior’s defeat against Medellín, 1-0, at the Atanasio Girardot.

At the end of the game, DT Gomez attended the press conference and answered the questions with few words, with obvious discomfort.

Hernán Darío Bolillo Gómez. Photo: Vanexa Romero, THE TIME

Balance: “From this match, an even match. Our first half was more important than the second. Afterwards, an even match…”.

Approach: “The changes improved from the last game. They had more options. Medellín took advantage of it, we didn’t take advantage of ours. That’s the difference.”

Pressure: “I have handled the pressure all my life, with national teams, for all countries and here it is the same. They ask for the head in two games, we took a Junior in 20th place, we almost entered the octagonal. I do not start to think about that anymore. The decisions are made by the owners, not what is said on the street. ”

Goal: “It was a throw-in, a rebound…”.

In love: Junior has his contracts, I don’t know why Enamorado was not fulfilled.

