Bolillo Gómez, annoyed with Junior’s defeat: “The decisions are up to the owners”

Bolillo Gómez, DT of Junior.
Bolillo Gomez, DT of Junior.
The shark team lost on their visit to Medellín, on date 2.
OF
Hernan Dario Gomez will experience another difficult week after Junior’s defeat against Medellín, 1-0, at the Atanasio Girardot.
(You may be interested: Bolillo suffers: Medellín beat Junior and with a kick-off goal)
At the end of the game, DT Gomez attended the press conference and answered the questions with few words, with obvious discomfort.
Bobbin Words
Balance: “From this match, an even match. Our first half was more important than the second. Afterwards, an even match…”.
Approach: “The changes improved from the last game. They had more options. Medellín took advantage of it, we didn’t take advantage of ours. That’s the difference.”
Pressure: “I have handled the pressure all my life, with national teams, for all countries and here it is the same. They ask for the head in two games, we took a Junior in 20th place, we almost entered the octagonal. I do not start to think about that anymore. The decisions are made by the owners, not what is said on the street. ”
Goal: “It was a throw-in, a rebound…”.
In love: Junior has his contracts, I don’t know why Enamorado was not fulfilled.
an error occurred in the request
