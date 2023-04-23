Sunday, April 23, 2023
Bolillo finally smiles, puts Junior among the eight and the memes explode

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in Sports
Bolillo finally smiles, puts Junior among the eight and the memes explode


On social networks, a lot of humor with Junior’s victory.

Junior from Barranquilla shakes. After going through the toughest crisis, he had to work hard to recover, thanks to ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, and he is already in the top eight.

This Saturday the Barranquillero team defeated Jaguares 1-0 in a match on date 15 of the League. With those three points, the Shark gets into the fight.

With this result, social networks exploded with the best memes celebrating the partial classification of the team.

