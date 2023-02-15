Bolide illuminates the skies of all Italy, several reports: “A luminous trail, then the roar”

A fireball lit up the skies of all of Italy yesterday evening. The fiery object was sighted by many witnesses around 18:30: a flash of several seconds which was followed, according to various witnesses, by a roar.

The fireball was described by several witnesses as having a “greenish” color. “”A long bright and fiery trail, then a roar,” wrote a user on social media. “It was truly spectacular!” commented another. A similar sighting had been made over France the previous day. At the moment there have been no reports of damage to the Fire Department.