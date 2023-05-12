Podcast tells the story of the “Derby della Madonnina” and comments on the confrontation between the teams for the Champions League

O Power360 publishes this Friday (May 12, 2023) the 58th episode of Boleiros de Humanas, a podcast dedicated to subjects related to sports, politics, economics and history. The program is part of PoderCast, the digital newspaper’s audio division.

This Friday’s program (May 12) talks about the stories of Milan and Inter Milan, football clubs in the city of Milan (Italy), and the rivalry that exists between the teams. From the classic Milanese, known as “Derby Della Madonnina”, one of the finalists of the UEFA Champions League (Union of European Football Associations, in English) for the 2022-2023 season will be defined. It will be the first time since 2017 that an Italian team will play in the final of the main European football championship.

Watch (1h54min51s):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oIEK8JBBSSM

The title of the podcast unites two of the presenters' passions: the humanities and sports, especially football.

Miguel Gallucci Rodrigues is studying law in São Paulo. Guilherme Ribeiro Patury has a degree in international relations. Gabriel Franco is a publicist.

