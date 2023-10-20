The podcast covers the history of the confrontation between Brazilians and Uruguayans in football

O Power360 publishes this Friday (October 20, 2023) the 65th episode of Boleiros de Humanas, a podcast dedicated to subjects related to sports, politics, economics and history. The program is part of the PoderCastthe audio division of the digital newspaper.

This Friday’s program (Oct 20) is dedicated to the history of the classic between the Brazilian and Uruguayan football teams. The teams faced each other in the 3rd (Oct 17), on which the Brazilian team was defeated 2-0. The podcast talks about the clashes that went down in the history of world sport and discusses the current situation of the Uruguayan team.

Watch (1h43min47s):

HUMAN BALLERS

The title of the podcast combines two passions of the presenters: human sciences and sports, especially football.

Miguel Gallucci Rodrigues studies law in São Paulo. Guilherme Ribeiro Patury has a degree in international relations. AND Gabriel Franco is an advertiser.

The program is fortnightly and is always available on Fridays.

