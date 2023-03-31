Podcast discusses the match between Palmeiras and Água Santa that takes place on Sunday (April 2)

O Power360 publishes this Friday (March 31, 2023) the 55th episode of Boleiros de Humanas, a podcast dedicated to subjects related to sports, politics, economics and history.

The program is part of PoderCast, the audio division of Power360. This Friday’s episode (31.Mar) is dedicated to the 2023 Paulista Football Championship final

The program talks about the 1st match between Palmeiras and Água Santa, which takes place on Sunday (April 2), at Arena Barueri (SP). The 2nd game will be played the following Sunday, on April 9, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.

Watch (2h7min48s):

Boleiros de Humanas is available on the following platforms (click to listen):

HUMAN CAKES

The title of the podcast unites two of the presenters’ passions: the humanities and sports, especially football.

Miguel Gallucci Rodrigues is studying law in São Paulo. Guilherme Ribeiro Patury has a degree in international relations. AND Gabriel Franco is a publicist.

The program is fortnightly and is always available on Fridays.

Boleiros de Humanas also has a playlist on channel Power360 on Youtube.

Listen to previous episodes of the show: