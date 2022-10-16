The Boldrini does not give peace to the election of Fontana to the Chamber and attacks the Meloni

Laura Boldrini in these hours it gives no peace. She can be seen agitated and puffing more than usual, she looks like a tarantolata jumping in the ocean liner with a book under her arm, one of the many who have editorial success talking badly about Mussolini, “The rise to power of Mussolini (1919 – 22)”, written by Federico Fornaro, group leader of Leu of the last legislature (and you seemed to). We advise Boldrini to also read “M. the son of the century “,” M. The Man of Providence “,” M. the last days of Europe “.

It is a triad that takes advantage of the well-tried trick of the historical novel to be able to write what he wants, including inaccuracies and deformations. With this expedient, the shrewd Scurati has been at the top of the best-selling books for years now, a bit like those atheists who stick the name of God everywhere precisely to sell. Dear MEP, we also give you a tip, “M.” she could also stand for Meloni, had she ever noticed? But let us return to the factual contingent.

Of the election of Fontana at the seat that was his (and that now and forever he will see with binoculars) he said: “He is a Putinian figure, I do not think he can represent the whole Room“and immediately jumped beside her the devil Zan who smells like an ideological vice-presidency (and not for merit): “It is an inadmissible provocation and a wicked choice. Having a president who is pro Putin, homophobic and misogynist seems to me to be a very serious thing “.

The crafty man tries to draw in the feminists who have criticized his DDL as a liberticide and against women, fortunately sunk. But let’s get back to Boldrini. The former president of the Houseuniversally known for interpreting combat feminism with fundamental battles in support of the linguistic distortion that made half the world laugh, just cannot accept that a successor to Presidency, Lorenzo Fountain, has been democratically elected. It’s too much for her, he can’t do it. With the book under her arm that she shows everyone preening like a turkey, she is caught in utterances such as: “Not all women are the same and it is not certain that if a woman becomes Premier she will engage in politics for the benefit of women. I think that Meloni has never put this point among the priorities, I don’t think there will be any changes for women and among other things it is the party with the least elected members ”.

Oh there, and we who thought that “woman is forever”, a bit like the priests or the ring. So Boldini came to the conclusion that not all women are the same and therefore it is not enough to be simply and anthropologically “female”To be superior (?) To all, in a sort of eugenic vision of the sexual gender. We come so to know that there are women and women, good women and bad women, a bit like everywhere there are priests good and bad priests, good masons and bad masons, good plumbers and bad plumbers.

Is it therefore tender that the former president of the Chamber has come to this belated anthropological conclusion or should we say feminological, to distort the words a little as she does? Therefore, Boldrini also considers Meloni the head (the boss?) Of a “male chauvinist” party because she has elected “a few women”. But she will not by chance be her dear and opinionated and pedantic honorable than her Melonsas he has said several times, uses the criterion of merit and not that of having or not a dated pink bow woven to garland the hair? Did he not understand that Italians and Italians (so he does not incucuzza further) are tired of seeing people who have facilitated and privileged paths without any merit other than biological? Is this not gendered racism?

She it was a miracle of the left and was elected only as a point of fall of different and irreconcilable visions, it had no merit – if it can be called that – if not that of having clung to the rocks like a mussel in power by exploiting the radicalism of the left, that of the attics in the center, of the people of ztlsome buttered salmon canapes.

There Wake Up that she took a few days ago in a square in Rome from a couple of leftist girls, didn’t she mature a bit? She has not heard what these true daughters of the people, communists, however, have challenged her? One of her shouted at her to leave the square because she doesn’t represent them. And to think they were at a demonstration to get the free abortion pill, one of her (fake) horses of hers (mares?) Of her battle? So forget about the Meloni and rather worry about saving the cadrega that the free ride is not infinite and then you have to go back to work like everyone else and then goodbye to the salmon roasting.

Subscribe to the newsletter

