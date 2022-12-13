Case Lady Soumahoro, all in order not to admit that there is something rotten behind this world that Boldrini has frequented and frequents, Brussels docet

Interview from a few days ago to Laura Boldrini aired at It’s not the arena from Massimo Giletti, broadcast on La 7. The interviewer approached the former Speaker of the Chamber in the street and asked her some precise questions that put politics in difficulty. It is clear that this happens more and more often given the exponential multiplication of cases involving politicians and personalities linked to the world of the Hon. Boldrini.

Boldrini this time was on the cautious moderate because she must have sensed that it is not a good time to launch into exaggerated praises to migrants, NGOs, cooperatives and so on and so forth. Indeed, in addition to the Soumahoro case in Italy, the international case of Qatar in Brussels and even there there are cooperatives fighting for “human rights” whose managers are then found with suitcases, and this is not a rhetorical image, of euros in cash.

So we said that Boldrini could not but show a little embarrassment when the journalist asked her for information on the fact that a few years ago she had awarded as entrepreneur of the year lady Soumahoroto the century Liliane Murekatete. In November, when she was the winner of a Golden Tapir for Striscia la Notizia, she declared in this regard: “I limited myself to handing over an award that had been decided by an honor jury of which I was not a part. The jury was made up of representatives of MoneyGram, the associations of artisans, Confindustria and small and medium-sized enterprises. Deliver the Golden Tapir also to the award jury”. «So you hadn’t checked?», asks the correspondent. «With a jury like this who doesn’t trust? – replies the deputy of the PD – I think they should have done this job”.

But this is not enough. When you or have been President of the Chamber you have to pay close attention to who you attend and the prizes that are awarded. And this Laura Boldrini she didn’t do it because “she trusted”. Then the ungenerous blame game towards the jury, which instead had placed her trust in her, was sensational. The rest of the interview is marked by a cautious defence, by references to the inappropriateness of “right to elegance” which has now become one of the historical memes of the national infosphere.

But where Boldrini falls is in the atavistic instinct of defense of the migrant, even if packed with money. In fact, to the specific question on the question of rightsnot the basic ones, but that to “elegance” there Pd deputy slips on the banana and says that maybe the Louis Vuitton bags are fake and that is of the vulgar imitations or more properly “fakes”. Maybe Boldrini knows things that journalists don’t know given her close contact with the golden world of cooperatives and NGOs, but hiding behind this type of defense line really makes you smile. The bags could be fake but even if it were true – and we are certain that this is not the case otherwise Soumahoro would have denied it – it is a crime, at least like thenauto purchase. It’s really about wanting to defend the indefensible at all costs and to climb bristly soapy glass from which one can then fall.

All for not admitting that behind this world that Boldrini frequented and frequents there is something rotten, Brussels docet, and it’s not that skin color can automatically become a safe conduct for any behavior that would instead be stigmatized for those of a different skin color. It is now about the good notorious “reverse racism” which has been raging in the USA for decades and has now also arrived in Europe and specifically in Italy.

